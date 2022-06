Mahindra and Mahindra, India’s largest SUV maker is all set to launch the Scorpio-N SUV today i.e. 27 June.

Called as the ‘Big Daddy of SUVs’, Scorpio-N is set to have a world premiere at 5:30 pm.

Here's all you need to know about Scorpio-N:

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N promises a new design and features along with modern tech and safety equipment.

The 2022 Scorpio-N will be powered by gasoline and diesel engines, with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

It will be offered with a 4x4 option.

The company had announced that the brand name of its much-awaited SUV, bearing the project codename Z101, as the ‘Scorpio-N’.

As per HT Auto report, Scorpio-N is set to be priced with a starting range of ₹12 lakh.

The new Scorpio-N has come with a list of new design like LED projector headlamps, integrated LED daytime running lights, metallic tail element, long bonnet, double barrel headlamps, premium chrome slats and large imposing.

The interiors have a rich coffee-black leatherette seats and the comfortable seats, metal finished dual rails that house the advanced infotainment system. Apart from this, the Scorpio-N also features Alexa enabled remote to start the car.

The current Scorpio which has evolved over the last two decades as an iconic and a cult brand will continue as the Scorpio Classic, the company had said.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “Scorpio has been a landmark model for Mahindra which has redefined the category and became an iconic brand in the Indian automobile industry."

"With an unmissable design, thrilling performance and high-end technology, we continue to carry forward the Mahindra legacy of building authentic, tough yet sophisticated SUVs. With the All-New Scorpio-N, we continue to live and deliver our brand promise of ‘Explore the Impossible’. The Scorpio-N signifies our commitment towards bringing world-class SUVs to the Indian market and creating delightful ownership experience for our customers," he added.

Ahead of the launch, CEO Anand Mahindra had shared his excitement on Twitter.

In a post he wrote, “The only way I can convey how I feel about the imminent #ScorpioN launch…" and shared Chahe Koi Mujhe...Yahoo... song from the 1961 Shammi Kapoor and Saira Banu starrer Junglee movie.

Earlier on 14 June, Mahindra had also shared a video of Scorpio-N saying that it is "Not a car…state of mind."