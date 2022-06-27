Scorpio-N to launch today; here's all you need to know

"With an unmissable design, thrilling performance and high-end technology, we continue to carry forward the Mahindra legacy of building authentic, tough yet sophisticated SUVs. With the All-New Scorpio-N, we continue to live and deliver our brand promise of ‘Explore the Impossible’. The Scorpio-N signifies our commitment towards bringing world-class SUVs to the Indian market and creating delightful ownership experience for our customers," he added.