A Scottish hiker, Heather, claimed that she was detained at Delhi airport on Thursday for carrying a banned Garmin Inreach GPS device. Following the incident, she took to Instagram to talk about her harrowing experience as security stopped her before her flight to Rishikesh.

“At around 10.30am this morning, I was passing through security at Delhi Airport with the intention of taking an internal flight to Rishikesh, I innocently placed my Garmin Inreach in the tray to go through the scanner and at that moment I was promptly pulled aside by security and told to wait,” Heather said in her post.

She then learnt that Garmin Inreach device is banned in India and security personnel told her that she was being handed over to the police.

“I waited and waited, wondering what on earth was going on, I was eventually told that the Garmin was illegal here and that they were handing me over to the police, I called the Embassy whilst waiting for the Police but was told there was little they could do since they were unable to intervene since I was in the hands of the law in this country…,” she wrote.

Noting that she was later taken to the police station for questioning, she adds, “I was eventually taken to the police station, where I was questioned in a fairly friendly manner and made to sign document after document. I didn't take the 'no comment' stance, foolishly or not; it is my nature, to be honest, and after all, there was absolutely no intent on my behalf.”

“... At 9pm, I was finally released from the police station, but I am required to return to attend court,” the tourist added.