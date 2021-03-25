Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Scrap dealer's wife wins Rs1 crore in Punjab state lottery

Scrap dealer's wife wins Rs1 crore in Punjab state lottery

Excess cash with banks averaged Rs39,700 crore ($6.2 billion) last week, compared to a peak of more than 5 trillion rupees in March, according to Bloomberg Intelligence India Banking Liquidity Index. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
1 min read . 11:34 AM IST ANI

The lucky winner Asha Rani submitted the ticket and required documents to the State Lotteries Department for encashment of the prize, according to a statement issued by the Punjab government

CHANDIGARH : Asha Rani, wife of Baghapurana's scrap dealer, has won the first prize of one crore under Punjab State Dear 100 Monthly Lottery.

Asha Rani, wife of Baghapurana's scrap dealer, has won the first prize of one crore under Punjab State Dear 100 Monthly Lottery.

The lucky winner on Wednesday submitted the ticket and required documents to the State Lotteries Department for encashment of the prize, according to a statement issued by the Punjab government.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The lucky winner on Wednesday submitted the ticket and required documents to the State Lotteries Department for encashment of the prize, according to a statement issued by the Punjab government.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Expressing happiness over winning the first prize, Asha (61) said, "I had never thought in my wildest dreams that one day I will become a crorepati. It is a dream come true for me and my family."

She said that her husband has a scrap shop at Baghapurana in Moga district and both her sons are also working in the shop.

Speaking about the future planning, she said that first of all, they will build a new house with the prize money as the existing house is very congested for her family and the remaining amount will be utilised for expansion of her family business. This bumper prize money will be a great help to tide over financial worries, she added.

An official spokesperson of the Punjab State Lotteries Department said that Asha Rani has submitted the documents today. The lotteries department officials assured the winner that the prize money will be credited to her account soon.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.