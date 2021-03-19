Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged the central government to not "stand on ego and prestige" and immediately scrap the three contentious farm laws .

Highlighting that his government is opposed to the agri laws passed in September last year, Singh said that the Centre should bring new reforms after fresh discussions with farmers.

Addressing media persons on the completion of four years of his government, Singh declared that he could not see any middle path to break the stalemate between the farmers and the Government of India.

"The Centre should scrap the farm laws, sit with the farmers and make new legislations in their place. What's the use of making it a prestige issue? There are poor farmers sitting out there, with women and elderly," said Singh.

He pointed out that Punjab alone has lost 112 farmers since the agitation began. "The Constitution has been amended more than 100 times in the past, so why can it not be done again to scrap these laws?" he asked.

The Chief Minister said he failed to understand why the central government was trying to break the age-old time-tested relationship between farmers and Arhtiyas.

"The new laws are not an improvement on the existing system but will destroy the farming sector," he said, asking where the poor farmers (comprising 75% of Punjab's farmers) would go in case of need once the Arhtiyas are replaced by big faceless corporates.

The Chief Minister also declared: "We will go to the Supreme Court if the President does not give assent to the State Amendment Bills."

The state Governor yet to forward the bill for presidential approval, even though the Vidhan Sabha had unanimously passed it, according to a release by the CM's Office.

The CM added that it was tragic that the Akalis and AAP had later started playing political games on the issue even though all parties had initially voted in favour of the state bill.

With inputs from agencies.





