Addressing media persons on the completion of four years of his government, Singh declared that he could not see any middle path to break the stalemate between the farmers and the Government of India.
"The Centre should scrap the farm laws, sit with the farmers and make new legislations in their place. What's the use of making it a prestige issue? There are poor farmers sitting out there, with women and elderly," said Singh.
He pointed out that Punjab alone has lost 112 farmers since the agitation began. "The Constitution has been amended more than 100 times in the past, so why can it not be done again to scrap these laws?" he asked.
The Chief Minister said he failed to understand why the central government was trying to break the age-old time-tested relationship between farmers and Arhtiyas.
"The new laws are not an improvement on the existing system but will destroy the farming sector," he said, asking where the poor farmers (comprising 75% of Punjab's farmers) would go in case of need once the Arhtiyas are replaced by big faceless corporates.