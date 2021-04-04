Scrap imports pose threat; Customs authorities on drive to clean up ports

As part of the drive, army bomb disposal teams have visited various customs locations and are safely disposing explosive material, the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBIC) informed field officers in a communication last week. Mint has seen a copy of the communication. Port facilities in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Kandla are being cleaned up of such material. CBIC informed field officers that the progress in the drive will be sustained and all hazardous material will be removed and safely destroyed.