Scrap usage in primary steel production to grow from 15% to 50% by 2047: Scindia
- Jyotiraditya Scindia said in the last 8 years India has produced 25 million tonnes of scraps and bought 5 million tonnes
Union Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said his ministry will push primary steel producers to use 50 per cent of their input from scrapped/recycled steel by 2047 to help achieve the government target of moving into a circular economy.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×