Union Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said his ministry will push primary steel producers to use 50 per cent of their input from scrapped/recycled steel by 2047 to help achieve the government target of moving into a circular economy.

He pointed out that 22 per cent of the country’s steel is produced through recycling and there is a need to include the informal sector to increase the production of steel from scrap.

“‘Scrap’ is a virtuous word that denotes a green economy to sustain Mother Earth in the years to come. It is our commitment that by 2030 we should reduce CO2 emissions by 50% and being able to do that scrap is an extremely important source. The use of scrap not only saves energy and emissions but also saves the consumption of tonnes of iron ore, cooking coal, and limestone. With the Vision of 2047, today’s 15% of scrap usage will increase to almost 25% in the next 5 years, which means the percentage of scrap for the production of steel should go up to 50%, with only 50% being dependent on iron ore,“ the Minister said while addressing the last day of the three-day international conference of material recycling in Kochi.

Emphasizing the growth registered in the sector, Jyotiraditya Scindia said in the last 8 years India has produced 25 million tonnes of scraps and bought 5 million tonnes. The production of steel was increased by almost 50 per cent from 80 million per annum to 120 million tonnes per annum.

Stressing that the steel industry is the sub-segment of the recycling sector, it must be at the forefront of adaptation and mitigation by joining hands with the principle of 6 ₹which include Reduce, Recycle, Reuse, Recover, Redesign and Remanufacturing. The Minister envisioned that these principles of the six R’s must become the embodiment of every good corporate governance structure.

The minister said that India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown the world that it has the capability to be a visionary in its outlook, to lead where no other country had led before .

Adding that there are plenty of examples including how we handled Covid, the International Solar Alliance, the Minister said there are many firsts in India’s name. “On those lines, we are aiming for another leader in the sector of the circular economy including recycling ."