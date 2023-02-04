Scrap usage in primary steel production to grow from 15% to 50% by 2047: Scindia

“‘Scrap’ is a virtuous word that denotes a green economy to sustain Mother Earth in the years to come. It is our commitment that by 2030 we should reduce CO2 emissions by 50% and being able to do that scrap is an extremely important source. The use of scrap not only saves energy and emissions but also saves the consumption of tonnes of iron ore, cooking coal, and limestone. With the Vision of 2047, today’s 15% of scrap usage will increase to almost 25% in the next 5 years, which means the percentage of scrap for the production of steel should go up to 50%, with only 50% being dependent on iron ore,“ the Minister said while addressing the last day of the three-day international conference of material recycling in Kochi.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}