Screening of crews delays Air India evacuation plan by a day

NEW DELHI: National carrier Air India, scheduled to operate flights to bring back citizens stranded abroad from 7 May, will now launch evacuation efforts a day later--on 8 May--to allow for screening of the crew, a senior airline official said.

"Pilots and cabin crew will have to undergo covid-19 tests before taking the flight. Infected crew members, if any, will not be allowed to carry out the repatriation operations," the official said requesting anonymity. "Due to this and other operational reasons, the repatriation flights have been postponed by a day," the official added.

The High Commission of India in London on Wednesday, in a tweet, said repatriation flights between England and India will be carried out during May 8-14. The flights will be ply London and Mumbai on 8 May, London and Bangalore on 9 May, London and Hyderabad on 10 May, London and Mumbai on 11 May, London and Ahmedabad on 12 May, London and Chennai on 13 May and London and New Delhi on 14 May.

When contacted, an Air India spokesperson said the repatriation fights have been delayed by a day due to 'airport-related issues' without elaborating.

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri had on Tuesday said Air India will operate 64 flights from May 7-13 to bring back over 15,000 citizens stranded in as many as 12 countries, including the UK, the US and the United Arab Emirates.

Puri had , however, added that passengers will have to pay between ₹12,000 and ₹100,000 for the journey, depending on the countries these citizens were being evacuated from. The repatriation operations were to begin on 7 May with flights between London and Mumbai.

The aviation minister had also said that private airlines may be allowed to operate similar flights later, depending on the need.

"There seems to be a lack of planning by the government about these commercial repatriation flights. Also, the government has had no discussions with private airlines regarding repatriation flights," said a senior official with a private airline.

"As things stand, the government is imposing high fares on passengers stranded abroad. The lack of a proper bidding process to carry out repatriation flights is also perplexing since there is a huge demand from Indians stranded abroad to get back home," the official added, requesting anonymity.

Over 200,000 people want to be brought back and the number may go up, Puri had said on Tuesday.

