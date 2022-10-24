SC/ST reservation all set to go up in poll-bound Karnataka

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has given assent to an ordinance increasing SC/ST reservations in the state. Now, Scheduled Castes will get a 17% reservation instead of the existing 15% in poll-bound Karnataka, according to the news agency PTI.
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has given assent to an ordinance increasing SC/ST reservations in the state. Now, Scheduled Castes will get a 17% reservation instead of the existing 15% in poll-bound Karnataka, according to the news agency PTI.
With the passage of the ordinance, which was in accordance with the Justice Nagamohan Das committee report, the reservation for the Scheduled Tribes will now be 7% from the existing 3%.
With the passage of the ordinance, which was in accordance with the Justice Nagamohan Das committee report, the reservation for the Scheduled Tribes will now be 7% from the existing 3%.
The state cabinet had cleared the ordinance a few days ago, and it got the governor's nod yesterday, Sunday, as per PTI reports.
The state cabinet had cleared the ordinance a few days ago, and it got the governor's nod yesterday, Sunday, as per PTI reports.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai welcomed the decision and said the ordinance will be tabled in both Houses of the Karnataka Legislature to get it cleared there.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai welcomed the decision and said the ordinance will be tabled in both Houses of the Karnataka Legislature to get it cleared there.
"Our government marched ahead with a commitment to increase the reservation. This is a gift from our government to the SC/STs," Bommai said as quoted by PTI.
"Our government marched ahead with a commitment to increase the reservation. This is a gift from our government to the SC/STs," Bommai said as quoted by PTI.
Benefit of SC/ST reservation in Karnataka
The ordinance is aimed at providing reservation of seats in educational institutions in Karnataka and of appointments or posts in the services under the state for the persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes.
Benefit of SC/ST reservation in Karnataka
The ordinance is aimed at providing reservation of seats in educational institutions in Karnataka and of appointments or posts in the services under the state for the persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes.
The gazette notification said the number of castes increased drastically after the inclusion of some more communities. The total population of SCs and STs in the state went up by leaps and bounds, it added.
The gazette notification said the number of castes increased drastically after the inclusion of some more communities. The total population of SCs and STs in the state went up by leaps and bounds, it added.
The notification further said in 1976 as per the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Orders (Amendment) Act, 1976 (Central Act 108 of 1976), the geographical limitations attached to the castes were removed which also led to extraordinary increase in the population of SCs and STs in the state, PTI reported.
The notification further said in 1976 as per the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Orders (Amendment) Act, 1976 (Central Act 108 of 1976), the geographical limitations attached to the castes were removed which also led to extraordinary increase in the population of SCs and STs in the state, PTI reported.
The move is seen as an attempt by the BJP government in Karnataka to woo the SC/ST communities ahead of assembly elections, which are about six months away.
The move is seen as an attempt by the BJP government in Karnataka to woo the SC/ST communities ahead of assembly elections, which are about six months away.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.