SDL yields rise over borrowing concerns

Yields on 10-year bonds sold by some state governments rose to 7.08% on Tuesday as traders were concerned about the oversupply of paper given the central government’s massive borrowing plan to bridge its fiscal deficit.

The cut-off on state development loans (SDL) stood in the range of 6.98-7.08%, 3-5 basis points higher than the last auction and a 40 basis point jump since before the Union budget. The yield on the benchmark 10-year government securities closed at 6.01%.

Uttar Pradesh paid 7.08% for its 10-year bond, and Assam paid 7.07% in the latest auctions. West Bengal, Nagaland, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh paid 7.05% for their 10-year bonds.

SDL yields are expected to rise if the central bank does not offer support by purchasing them from the secondary market. The last SDL open market purchase was conducted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in December. The spread between the 10-year SDLs and G-Secs of similar tenure has now widened to more than 100 basis points.

State governments have been resorting to market borrowings to meet shortfalls because of a sharp deterioration in their finances due to the disruptions in economic activity along with the increase in expenditure to control and mitigate the impact of the pandemic. Most states have seen an increase in their market borrowings in the current fiscal.

The bond market expects borrowing costs to inch up across instruments over the next few months because of the government’s massive borrowing programme. While RBI has assured that the borrowing programme will be concluded without any disruption, traders expect yield on 10-year G-Secs to touch 6.25% due to oversupply and liquidity normalization measures.

Following the announcement of the ₹12 trillion government borrowing programme in the budget, RBI has been forcing the 10-year yield at 6% through direct and indirect interventions. RBI was seen to have purchased ₹25,000 crore of bonds in the secondary market through the ‘others’ category last Friday, according to Clearing Corporation of India data going back to 2006.

The central bank also did a separate open market operation and Operation Twist to help cool yields on the 10-year benchmark bond.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via