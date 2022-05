The Delhi Police will provide security to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation for its anti-encroachment drive at Shaheen Bagh and other places on Monday, according to news agency ANI report.

The Chairman standing committee, SDMC central zone said, “municipality will do its work; our workers & officials are ready, teams & bulldozers have been organized. Encroachments will be removed wherever they are,be it in Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, New Friends Colony or Shaheen Bagh."

Meanwhile, the locals were seen sitting on roads and stopping bulldozers that were brought for the demolition drive. The civic body's drives in the Kalindi Kunj-Jamia Nagar area near Shaheen Bagh and in Sriniwaspuri were cancelled on earlier occasions due to the unavailability of an adequate police force.

The chairman of the SDMC's standing committee (central zone), Rajpal, said the municipality will do its work and encroachments would be removed from wherever they were.

“Our workers and officials are ready. Teams and bulldozers have been organized. Encroachments will be removed wherever they are -- be it in Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, New Friends Colony or Shaheen Bagh," Rajpal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The SDMC has reportedly prepared a 10-day action plan to remove encroachment from several areas, including Shaheen Bagh.

(With inputs from agencies)