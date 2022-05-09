This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Delhi Police will provide security to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation for its anti-encroachment drive at Shaheen Bagh and other places on Monday
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Delhi Police will provide security to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation for its anti-encroachment drive at Shaheen Bagh and other places on Monday, according to news agency ANI report.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Delhi Police will provide security to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation for its anti-encroachment drive at Shaheen Bagh and other places on Monday, according to news agency ANI report.
The Chairman standing committee, SDMC central zone said, “municipality will do its work; our workers & officials are ready, teams & bulldozers have been organized. Encroachments will be removed wherever they are,be it in Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, New Friends Colony or Shaheen Bagh."
The Chairman standing committee, SDMC central zone said, “municipality will do its work; our workers & officials are ready, teams & bulldozers have been organized. Encroachments will be removed wherever they are,be it in Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, New Friends Colony or Shaheen Bagh."
Meanwhile, the locals were seen sitting on roads and stopping bulldozers that were brought for the demolition drive. The civic body's drives in the Kalindi Kunj-Jamia Nagar area near Shaheen Bagh and in Sriniwaspuri were cancelled on earlier occasions due to the unavailability of an adequate police force.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the locals were seen sitting on roads and stopping bulldozers that were brought for the demolition drive. The civic body's drives in the Kalindi Kunj-Jamia Nagar area near Shaheen Bagh and in Sriniwaspuri were cancelled on earlier occasions due to the unavailability of an adequate police force.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The chairman of the SDMC's standing committee (central zone), Rajpal, said the municipality will do its work and encroachments would be removed from wherever they were.
The chairman of the SDMC's standing committee (central zone), Rajpal, said the municipality will do its work and encroachments would be removed from wherever they were.
“Our workers and officials are ready. Teams and bulldozers have been organized. Encroachments will be removed wherever they are -- be it in Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, New Friends Colony or Shaheen Bagh," Rajpal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The SDMC has reportedly prepared a 10-day action plan to remove encroachment from several areas, including Shaheen Bagh.
“Our workers and officials are ready. Teams and bulldozers have been organized. Encroachments will be removed wherever they are -- be it in Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, New Friends Colony or Shaheen Bagh," Rajpal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The SDMC has reportedly prepared a 10-day action plan to remove encroachment from several areas, including Shaheen Bagh.