“Our workers and officials are ready. Teams and bulldozers have been organized. Encroachments will be removed wherever they are -- be it in Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, New Friends Colony or Shaheen Bagh," Rajpal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The SDMC has reportedly prepared a 10-day action plan to remove encroachment from several areas, including Shaheen Bagh.