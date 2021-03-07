OPEN APP
Home >News >India >SDMC inaugurates multi-level car parking facility in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar. Take a look

An automated multi-level car parking facility was inaugurated in Lajpat Nagar on Saturday, said officials.

The parking, first such facility constructed by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), can accommodate 264 cars.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Since the highest caseload in the country was witnessed during August-September last year, those infected then may face the risk of getting it again by April-May.

Stepping up vaccine coverage in India will help check covid spread: Expert

2 min read . 11:12 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets as he arrives to attend the Combined Commanders Conference in Kevadia on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

PM Modi's Kolkata rally: Over 1,500 CCTVs, drones to ensure security

1 min read . 11:09 AM IST
India's Axar Patel appeals for a dismissal during the fourth test match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. (ICC/ANI Photo)

Anand Mahindra wants Axar Patel sunglasses to commemorate Team India's victory

1 min read . 10:52 AM IST
n September, Flipkart launched its digital B2B marketplace to connect local manufacturers with retailers

Brands launch campaigns, initiative to celebrate International Women's Day

2 min read . 10:39 AM IST

New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi, South Delhi Mayor Anamika and Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta jointly dedicated the parking to the residents of Delhi.

SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said the car parking, spread over 978 sqm, was constructed at a cost of 27.18 crore.

Parking users can retrieve their vehicles within a span of 150 seconds. In a traditionally-designed facility, it takes nearly 15 minutes, he said.

Vertical gardens and green walls have also been built, the SDMC said.

Parking area
View Full Image
Parking area

Mayor Anamika said another parking facility with a capacity of 56 vehicles is near completion in Adchini village and the construction of one with a capacity of 136 vehicles is going on in full swing in Nizamuddin Basti.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

A parking facility with a capacity of 399 vehicles is being constructed in M-Block Market in Greater Kailash-I area and another which can accommodate 210 vehicles is being constructed in M-Block Market in Greater Kailash-II area, she said.

Delhi BJP chief Gupta said parking facilities are being constructed in areas of the city where there is an urgent requirement. Recently, the civic body had inaugurated a fully automated car parking in Green Park.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout