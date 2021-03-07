Subscribe
SDMC inaugurates multi-level car parking facility in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar. Take a look

SDMC inaugurates multi-level car parking facility in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar. Take a look

The car parking facility
Staff Writer

  • SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said the car parking, spread over 978 sqm, was constructed at a cost of 27.18 crore
  • Parking users can retrieve their vehicles within a span of 150 seconds

An automated multi-level car parking facility was inaugurated in Lajpat Nagar on Saturday, said officials.

The parking, first such facility constructed by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), can accommodate 264 cars.

New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi, South Delhi Mayor Anamika and Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta jointly dedicated the parking to the residents of Delhi.

SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said the car parking, spread over 978 sqm, was constructed at a cost of 27.18 crore.

Parking users can retrieve their vehicles within a span of 150 seconds. In a traditionally-designed facility, it takes nearly 15 minutes, he said.

Vertical gardens and green walls have also been built, the SDMC said.

Parking area
Mayor Anamika said another parking facility with a capacity of 56 vehicles is near completion in Adchini village and the construction of one with a capacity of 136 vehicles is going on in full swing in Nizamuddin Basti.

A parking facility with a capacity of 399 vehicles is being constructed in M-Block Market in Greater Kailash-I area and another which can accommodate 210 vehicles is being constructed in M-Block Market in Greater Kailash-II area, she said.

Delhi BJP chief Gupta said parking facilities are being constructed in areas of the city where there is an urgent requirement. Recently, the civic body had inaugurated a fully automated car parking in Green Park.

With inputs from agencies.

