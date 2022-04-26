SDMC to carry out anti-encroachment drive in 3 wards tomorrow. Details here

SDMC to carry out anti-encroachment drive in 3 wards tomorrow. Details here1 min read . 07:23 PM IST
- The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has launched a month-long demolition drive, according to Mayor Mukesh Suryan's announcement on Monday.
NEW DELHI : The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday released a notice that said the SDMC mayor and the SDMC commissioner will take stock of the illegal constructions in Jaitpur, Sarita Vihar and Madanpur Khadar tomorrow.
The SDMC's notice further mentioned that appropriate action will be taken following the inspection.
The letter has mentioned the counsellors of the respective wards - Kamlesh Kumar Shukla for Ward no-98/S in Jaitpur, Neetu for ward no 101/S in Sarita Vihar and finally Santosh Devi for ward no 103/S in Madanpur Khadar.
The counsellors have been asked to facilitate the survey to be conducted by the SDMC Mayor and SDMC Commissioner.
“We’ve prepared an action plan. Soon, we will clear that land of encroachments. The message of the department has been given to officials and departments concerned, including police. Under the MCD Act, a notice is not given to remove encroachment but where people have constructed illegal buildings, we have already served them notices," Suryan had said.
Last week, an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri area, which witnessed violence between two communities on April 16, drew widespread criticism. The Supreme Court had to intervene to stop the action there.
