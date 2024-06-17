Kanchanjunga Express train accident: Visuals show pile-up between two trains, many feared trapped

Kanchanjunga Express collided with a goods train in Darjeeling district, resulting in five deaths and 30 injuries. The incident occurred near Rangapani station in North Bengal.

Kolkata: Locals gather after the Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train, near New Jalpaiguri railway station, on Monday, June 17, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: Locals gather after the Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train, near New Jalpaiguri railway station, on Monday, June 17, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

At least five people died, and thirty others were injured after a goods train rammed into the Kanchenjunga Express train in the Darjeeling district in West Bengal on Monday.

Kanchanjungha Express, which runs between Silchar in Assam to Sealdah in Kolkata, was Sealdah bound when a goods train hit it from behind near Rangapani station, located close to New Jalpaiguri in North Bengal, according to Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer - Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

Take a look at the aftermath and the viral videos:

Kolkata: Locals gather after the Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train, near New Jalpaiguri railway station, on Monday, June 17, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_17_2024_000080A)
Kolkata: Locals gather after the Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train, near New Jalpaiguri railway station, on Monday, June 17, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_17_2024_000078A)

Visuals from the site showed a wagon of Kanchenjunga Express train suspended in the air.

ANI reported citing sources in the Railways said that the goods container train overshot the signal and hit the rear parcel coach of the Kanchanjunga Express.

Moreover, the train has two parcels and one coach for the guard.

Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Divisional Railway officials have reached the accident site. A total of 15 ambulances and medical equipment have also reached the site of the mishap.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the accident took place in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district."Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train," Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X.

"The DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated," the West Bengal chief minister said.

(With inputs from ANI)

