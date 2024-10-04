Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ arrest has some music industry’s A-listers losing sleep, says lawyer: Report

Livemint
Published4 Oct 2024, 07:24 AM IST
Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs directs photographers as they sing 'Happy Birthday,' to him as his date Kim Porter, left, listens, after Combs arrived for his 35th birthday celebration at Cipriani on Wall Street in New York, Nov. 4, 2004.
Sean ’P. Diddy’ Combs directs photographers as they sing ’Happy Birthday,’ to him as his date Kim Porter, left, listens, after Combs arrived for his 35th birthday celebration at Cipriani on Wall Street in New York, Nov. 4, 2004. (AP)

As allegations against hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs mount, a report cited a top lawyer as claiming on Thursday that several Music industry A-listers are losing sleep over fears that they could be named in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs lawsuits.

The top attorney reportedly said that high-profile accomplices of Sean “Diddy” Combs will be named in a new wave of accuser suits. He added that “the names will shock you.”

"Many people at the highest level, including artists, executives, managers and others are not sleeping well right now," lawyer Bryan Freedman told Page Six. He said those who knowingly allowed or encouraged the behavior while remaining silent should be concerned.

Meanwhile, a music industry insider told Page Six, “People who worked with Diddy very closely, I’m sure they’re terrified and God knows what they were around."

Sean “Diddy” arrested

Sean “Diddy” Combs is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The 54-year-old mogul has been locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since pleading not guilty on September 17 to federal charges.

It's alleged that 'Diddy' used his “power and prestige” to induce woman victims into drugged-up, elaborately produced sexual performances with male sex workers in events dubbed “Freak Offs.” Other alleged victims have already filed lawsuits against Combs that include allegations of sexual assault.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. His attorney said he is innocent and will fight to clear his name.

According to the Associated Press, an attorney said on Tuesday that he is representing 120 accusers who have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs. The attorney said he expects lawsuits to be filed within the next month, with most expected to be filed in New York and Los Angeles.

Combs is among the best-known music executives, producers and performers across hip-hop. He won three Grammys and worked with artists such as Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Usher, Lil Kim, Faith Evans and 112.

He founded Bad Boy Records in 1993, the influential fashion line Sean John, a vodka brand and the Revolt TV network. He sold off his stake in the latter company in June of this year.

(With inputs from agencies)

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest has some music industry's A-listers losing sleep, says lawyer: Report

