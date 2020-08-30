Subscribe
Home >News >India >Seaplane service in Gujarat to start from 31 October
Seaplane service in Gujarat to start from 31 October

1 min read . 06:48 AM IST ANI

  • The service will be operated by Spicejet Airline from Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmadabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia
  • Ticket price would be around 4,800 per person

GANDHINAGAR : Seaplane service to provide air connectivity from Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmadabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia in Gujarat is scheduled to start from October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

A high-level meeting was organized on Saturday in Gandhinagar to review the progress of the water aerodrome operation in Gujarat.

An official release said that Gujarat government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), and Airports Authority of India in July to start the first-ever "seaplane services in Gujarat" to provide seamless and affordable air connectivity from Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmadabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia.

The service will be operated by Spicejet Airline from Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmadabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia, the release said.

The release said that inaugural flight "is likely to happen" on October 31 and there will be per day four flights a day (four arrival and four departures).

Ticket price would be around 4,800 per person, it said

The release the scheme is being implemented by the terms and conditions of a tripartite agreement between the state government, MoCA, and Airports Authority of India.

