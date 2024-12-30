The search for Santra Elizabath Saju, a 22-year-old student from Kolenchery in Kerala missing since December 6, has ended in tragedy. Police in Scotland have recovered a body they believe to be hers from the Almond River near Newbridge in Edinburgh, as per a report by The Times of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Saju, who was pursuing her studies at Heriot-Watt University, was last seen at an Asda store in Livingston, west of Edinburgh, between 9:10 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on December 6. She was reportedly wearing a black face mask and a black winter coat at the time. Friends and family, who described her disappearance as "very out of character," had been anxiously awaiting news, as per the TOI report.

Police stated, "Formal identification is yet to take place; however, the family of Santra Saju has been informed." Authorities have also confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious, ruling out third-party involvement, the report added.

Unrelated Incidents of Violence and Missing Persons In the past five years, 633 Indian students have tragically lost their lives while studying abroad, with Canada recording the highest number of fatalities at 172 cases, according to data presented by the government in the Lok Sabha on Friday. Additionally, 19 Indian students died overseas due to attacks and terrorism-related incidents.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, shared these statistics. The United States reported 108 deaths, the United Kingdom recorded 58, Australia accounted for 57, and 37 Indian students died in Russia. There were 24 deaths in Germany, 18 in Ukraine, and 12 each in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus, while China reported eight cases.