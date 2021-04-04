Union Home Minister Amit Shah today cuts short his visit to Assam, returning to Delhi after 22 jawans killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh.

Amit Shah who was in Guwahati said," A search operation is underway. Both sides have suffered losses. Our jawans have lost their lives. I pay tributes to them. I want to assure their families that their sacrifice will not go in vain."

"Will not tolerate loss of lives of securitymen in Naxal attack, befitting reply will be given at appropriate time," Home Minister Amit Shah said at Sualkuchi.

Amit Shah asked Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Kuldiep Singh to visit Chhattisgarh to assess the situation in the wake of killing of 22 security personnel in an encounter with Naxals, officials said.

Shah also spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and took stock of the situation, they said.

Bodies of 17 of the 18 jawans missing after the encounter were recovered on Sunday, taking the death toll to 22, police said.

Baghel, while briefing Shah about the encounter, said the Naxals have indulged in such acts of violence just to show their presence as people are getting disillusioned with the Maoists ideology and that the extremists will be defeated.

A Chhattisgarh government spokesperson said the chief minister told the home minister that the morale of the security forces is high and they will win against the Naxals in this fight.

Shah too said that the battle against the Naxals will definitely be won as it will be fought together by the central and state governments, the spokesperson said.

The chief minister told the home minister that people are disillusioned with the Maoist ideology due to the development works being carried out by the state government with regards to health, education and other areas even in far off places.

Earlier, Shah said in a tweet that the valour of the security personnel who laid down their lives fighting the extremists will never be forgotten.

The home minister also said that the government will continue its fight against such enemies of peace and progress.

"I bow to the sacrifices of our brave security personnel martyred while fighting Maoists in Chhattisgarh. Nation will never forget their valour. My condolences are with their families. We will continue our fight against these enemies of peace & progress. May injured recover soon," he said.

With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via