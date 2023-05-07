Search operations continue to hunt down terrorists in J&K's Rajouri

A search operation initiated on Friday to locate terrorists in the Rajouri region of Jammu and Kashmir is still ongoing as of Sunday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A search operation initiated on Friday to locate terrorists in the Rajouri region of Jammu and Kashmir is still ongoing as of Sunday.
Officials have stated that the operation to find the terrorists is currently underway in the Kandi area of Rajouri.
Officials have stated that the operation to find the terrorists is currently underway in the Kandi area of Rajouri.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.