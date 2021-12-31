The Income Tax department alleged on Friday that search and seizure operations held across the country in the case of certain foreign-controlled mobile communication and handset makers have led to detection of certain inappropriate transactions, non-compliance of certain disclosure requirements, inflation of expenses and use of funds of doubtful source.

The searches were conducted last Tuesday in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan and Delhi.

Mint had reported last Wednesday that the searches had covered suppliers of Chinese mobile phone brands OPPO, Xiaomi and OnePlus. The spokesperson for Xiaomi then said the company gives paramountcy to remaining fully compliant with all laws while OPPO said in an emailed statement that as an invested partner in India, it highly respects and abides by the law of the land, Mint reported then.

Queries emailed to the three companies on Friday remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

The Income Tax department said without naming any company that the search action has revealed that two major companies have made remittance in the nature of royalty, to and on behalf of its group companies located abroad, which aggregates to more than Rs.5500 crore. “ The claim of such expenses does not seem to be appropriate in light of the facts and evidence gathered during the search action," the department said in a statement.

“It is gathered that both these companies had not complied with the regulatory mandate prescribed under the Income-tax Act for disclosure of transactions with associated enterprises. Such lapse makes them liable for penal action under the Income-tax Act, the quantum of which could be in the range of more than Rs.1000 crore," the department statement said.

The tax authority also alleged that the search has brought to fore how foreign funds, the source of which is doubtful, have been introduced in the books of one of the Indian companies. The department said the quantum of such borrowings is about Rs.5000 crore, on which interest expenses have also been claimed.

The department alleged that evidence of inflation of expenses and payments on behalf of the associated enterprises have also been noticed which led to the reduction of taxable profits of the Indian mobile handset manufacturing company. Such amount could be in excess of Rs.1,400 crore, the department statement said.

In case of the other company covered in the search action, it has been detected that the control of the affairs of the company was allegedly managed substantially from a neighbouring country, the department said.

Survey action in the case of certain fintech and software services companies have revealed that a number of such companies have been created for the purposes of inflating expenses and siphoning out of funds, the department said.

