Searches underway at 10 locations in J&K—Security forces close in on group trying to recruit terrorists

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), a specialised wing of J&K police, carried out raids at ten locations linked to suspects involved in a terror module accused of promoting terrorism and radicalisation to recruit individuals into terrorist ranks, according to ANI.

Previous raids In September this year, the CIK unit of the Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out searches at several locations across the Kashmir Valley as part of an investigation into a terror-related case. Police said searches were conducted at eight locations across seven districts — Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kupwara, Handwara, Pulwama and Shopian.

Officials stated that the operations were carried out under a search warrant issued by a competent court in connection with an FIR registered at the CIK Police Station. The case was part of an ongoing investigation related to terrorism activities.

On July 19, the CIK unit conducted similar raids at ten locations across four districts in the Kashmir Valley, the officials mentioned. According to police, the searches were linked to a terror-crime investigation involving sleeper cells and a recruitment module operated by Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Abdullah Ghazi from across the border.