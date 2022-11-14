Season's first snowfall leaves J&K's major highways closed, villages isolated2 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 04:18 PM IST
Due to heavy snow and rain, major highways of Jammu and Kashmir were closed. Many of high-altitude villages were cut off
With the onset of winter, connectivity to Jammu and Kashmir has been reduced with the closure of major highways due to heavy overnight snowfall and rains.