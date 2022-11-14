With the onset of winter, connectivity to Jammu and Kashmir has been reduced with the closure of major highways due to heavy overnight snowfall and rains.

Due to heavy snowfall, many schools have been shut on Monday in some districts, reported PTI. The meteorological department has predicted more rain or snow for the rest of the day.

Heavy snowfall led to the suspension of traffic movement on the Srinagar-Leh highway nearby Sonamarg and adjoining areas. On the other hand, the Jammu-Srinagar highway was shut after heavy rains caused shooting stones and mudslides in the Ramban district.

Another in the list of roads affected by snowfall was the Mughal road. An alternative option for travelling between Poonch and Rajouri, the road was closed following the accumulation of snow at Pir Ki Gali and adjoining areas. Bandipora-Gurez road was closed to avoid mis-happening under harsh weather conditions.

No traffic on JK's all-weather Jammu-Srinagar highway

The first heavy snowfall of the season also impacted the only all -weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, Jammu-Srinagar highway. No traffic was allowed on it either from Jammu or Srinagar due to inclement weather in the morning, reported PTI.

The clearance operation was also hampered on the highway at Panthiyal, Nashri, and Cafeteria Morh due to shooting stones.

Most of the places and districts received heavy snowfall in North Kashmir, Baramulla, and Budgam region for the first time in the season. In North Kashmir's Kupwara district, Handwara, Kralpora, Pazipora, etc received snowfall. Similar situation prevailed in Tangmarg in Baramulla district, and the Khansahib area of central Kashmir's Budgam.

Several areas of Kashmir's Gulmarg were covered with a thick layer of snow post the heavy snowfall. Around six inches of snow was recorded in the ski resort of Gulmarg,Baramulla. Thickness increased to 12 inches in Gurez and Machil, reported the agency.

Many remote areas lost connectivity with district headquarters, the officials said

Snowfall predictions in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday

The weather forecasting agency has predicted light to moderate rain or snow on Saturday. The region may witness partly cloudy weather till Friday. There has been no report of a major snow spell till 20 November.

Snowfall was also reported from the high-altitude areas of Ramban, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Doda, and Kathua districts. Hill resorts of Patnitop, Sinthan, and Banihal can also receive snowfall. Apart from hills, the plain region of Jammu and Kashmir was lashed, were lashed by rains early Monday.

"Weather is overcast in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir with snowfall over higher reaches and rains in plains. Same weather is likely to prevail most of the day," an official of the meteorological department said.

Srinagar and other areas in the plains of the Kashmir Valley were also lashed by the rains. As a precautionary step, all schools up to middle standard were closed for the day in Kishtwar and Doda districts.

(With inputs from PTI)