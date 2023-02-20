The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a heatwave warning for the next two days in the isolated coastal regions, specifically, the Konkan and Kutch areas of Gujarat, said IMD Scientist Dr. Naresh.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Naresh said that one western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from today, which will leave an impact on Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand weather for the next two days. The Pathankot area in Northern Punjab is likely to get light isolated rainfall in two to three days.

He also stated that India's minimum and maximum temperature is already ‘above normal' in most parts of the country.

"We have issued statements in the last few days about the temperature reaching between 37 and 39 degrees celsius in the west coast or Gujarat region, so isolated heat waves may prevail in the coastal region. We have issued a heatwave warning for the next two days in the Konkan and Kutch region except for the Western Himalayas where there is no significant variation," he told ANI.

Dr. Naresh further talked about Shimla's weather conditions and said that it will witness a slight fall in temperature under the influence of western disturbances.

"Shimla will continue experiencing the minimum and maximum temperature today, however, under the influence of western disturbance, we are expecting the temperature to slightly fall over these regions from tomorrow onwards," he said.

The IMD Scientist then addressed the issue of fog in the Southern part of the country, saying that the region is not witnessing 'dense fog' and termed it shallow with quite high visibility.

In Northwest India, one or two stations are experiencing dense fog in the morning, and this is also because the temperature here has been more than 10 degrees, he said.

Dr Naresh said that we often experience dense fog when there is a calm wind and quite high humidity, and since it is prevailing in the Northwest, we have issued warnings in Punjab and Haryana for the next 24 hours. It may prevail till Monday, he added.

In the national capital, the minimum temperature is already above 10 degrees but due to western disturbances, it may fall by one degree, however, there may be no significant change in weather over Delhi-NCR, he expressed.