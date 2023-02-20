Season's 1st heatwave alert! IMD issues warning for Kutch, Konkan regions
IMD has issued the season's 1st heatwave warning for the next two days in the Konkon and Kutch areas of Gujarat.
The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a heatwave warning for the next two days in the isolated coastal regions, specifically, the Konkan and Kutch areas of Gujarat, said IMD Scientist Dr. Naresh.
