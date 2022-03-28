Season’s first consignment of Alphonso and Kesar mango exported to Japan

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A mango festival is being organised in Tokyo, Japan as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, in collaboration with the Embassy of India, Japan & Invest India
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has facilitated the export of the season’s first consignment of fresh mangoes from Mumbai to Japan.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has facilitated the export of the season’s first consignment of fresh mangoes from Mumbai to Japan.
Alphonso and Kesar varieties of mangoes were exported on 26 March by Berrydale Foods (OPC) Pvt. Ltd., a registered exporter of APEDA, to Lawson Retail Chain, Japan. These mangoes were treated and packed at APEDA-approved Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board ( MSAMB)’s facility.
Alphonso and Kesar varieties of mangoes were exported on 26 March by Berrydale Foods (OPC) Pvt. Ltd., a registered exporter of APEDA, to Lawson Retail Chain, Japan. These mangoes were treated and packed at APEDA-approved Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board ( MSAMB)’s facility.
A mango festival is being organised in Tokyo, Japan as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, in collaboration with the Embassy of India, Japan & Invest India today.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A mango festival is being organised in Tokyo, Japan as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, in collaboration with the Embassy of India, Japan & Invest India today.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
APEDA has taken the number of export promotion activities and initiatives, by way of development of virtual portals for organizing virtual trade fairs, farmer connect portal, e-office, hortinet traceability system, buyer seller meets, reverse buyer seller meets, product-specific campaigns etc. it has been closely working with state government for creating infrastructure and promotion of export from the state.
APEDA has taken the number of export promotion activities and initiatives, by way of development of virtual portals for organizing virtual trade fairs, farmer connect portal, e-office, hortinet traceability system, buyer seller meets, reverse buyer seller meets, product-specific campaigns etc. it has been closely working with state government for creating infrastructure and promotion of export from the state.
APEDA, a statutory body under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, is the nodal agency for promoting Indian agro and processed food exports and is responsible for facilitating and promoting export of horticulture, floriculture, processed food, poultry products, dairy and other agro products.
APEDA, a statutory body under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, is the nodal agency for promoting Indian agro and processed food exports and is responsible for facilitating and promoting export of horticulture, floriculture, processed food, poultry products, dairy and other agro products.