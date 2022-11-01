Seat belts compulsory for all car passengers in Mumbai from today. Details here

This seat belt mandate came after after well-known industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident. Reports of him not wearing the rare seat belt soon made rounds after the accident. According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. There were four people in the car. Two died on the spot, including Mistry, while the other two were shifted to hospital.

