Seawater in Puducherry is turning red. Here's why

The beaches in Puducherry are witnessing the sea becoming red reportedly due to algal bloom. As per a report by the news platform The Hindu, the coastal waters from Vaithikuppam up until the Gandhi statue have become red over the past week and the experts have attributed the reddish tinge to the algal bloom. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: What Goa's new beach shack policy entails, and why it has drawn criticism The experts have told The Hindu that the phenomenon is likely due to the release of industrial pollution in the sea and can be very harmful to marine life. They recommended chemical and biological analysis of the seawater to know the exact reason for the algal bloom.

A senior official from the Puducherry administration said that the reason for the red color in sea water can be Red tide or algal bloom. The government has collected samples of the water and tested the type of algal bloom for its remedy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Algal bloom and its impact “Harmful algal bloom (HAB) occurs when toxin-producing algae grow excessively in a body of water. The excessive algal growth, or algal bloom, becomes visible to the naked eye and can be green, blue-green, red, or brown, depending on the type of algae. Some blooms are easy to spot, but others are hard to see because they grow near the bottom of water bodies. You cannot tell if a water body has a harmful bloom just by looking at it," the website of National Institute of Environmental Health Science said.

Also Read: Snowcaps to Arabian Sea, how Algal Blooms threaten our Food Chain Algal bloom is harmful for marine animals and it depletes levels of oxygen in the water, which can kill fish and other living creatures. As the Harmful algal bloom occur near the water surface, it can also block sunlight from reaching organisms deeper in the water. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

