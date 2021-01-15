Sebamed tweaks ad, offers free pH kits to consumers

After being prohibited by Bombay High Court from using ads that named HUL soap brands, German personal care firm Sebmed tweaked it campaign but still harped on the optimal pH advantage for sensitive skin – which its earlier ad said Dove and Lux don’t have. Sebamed's relentless advertising continues as Bombay HC is set to give order on its ongoing advertising battle with HUL on 19 January.

Not giving up the fight, Sebamed asked consumers to take action by calling its toll free numbers for free pH test kits. Without naming rival brands, the ad said that an increase in pH can lead to increase in dehydration effect, irritability and acne. However, pH levels remain missing from the labels of many products in India.

pH is a measure of how acidic a product is, that is, the lower the pH value, the better it is for the skin.

Apart from print, Sebamed has also rolled out this campaign across television, digital, outdoor and radio with a cheeky tagline 'Filmstars kee nahi, science kee suno' to demonstrate the superior benefit of Sebamed’s cleansing bar over other market leaders in the soap category. Sebamed’s comparative advertising, released on 8 January, both on mainstream and social media has raised a Twitter storm and upset HUL which retaliated with a campaign on 10 January highlighting the trust of dermatologists in its soap bar Dove.

"We feel that it is our duty to provide right information to consumers so that they can make informed choices when it comes to personal care through our advertising. Digital platforms have already helped consumers to look deeper into the products they use. Moreover, since the onset of the pandemic consumers have started re evaluating their product choices looking at hygiene, ingredients and efficacy. We feel the timing is right to empower and educate this customer so that they can make purchases with their eyes wide open," Shashi Ranjan, India head for Sebamed told Mint.

Relatively a smaller player with premium priced products compared to other beauty soaps, Sebamed said that it is looking to expand its reach by launching smaller SKUs and improving its distribution network in India. Currently, it has a presence across 40, 000 outlets across pharmacies, general and modern trade outlets as well as ecommerce selling skin, hair and baby care products.

Advertising and brand experts believe that Sebamed would definitely benefit from aggressive advertising at least in the short to medium term but it would take more than just ads to get consumer loyalty.

"Their comparative advertising naming rival brands has managed to grab the consumer mind space and attention. The objective behind this campaign is to get a fraction (around 5%) of their collective sales of rival brands which will still be a huge number for a relatively smaller player like Sebamed," Karthik Srinivasan, a communications strategy consultant.

However, Srinivasan felt that the real challenge for Sebamed would be to hold the attention of the consumer and convince them to buy its product repeatedly.

"They will also have to work on their packaging and soap design making it more interesting for continued consumer interest," he added.

Naresh Gupta, co-founder and chief strategy officer, Bang In The Middle said that comparative advertising never helped in brand building in the long term.

"Toothpaste brand Sensodyne, for instance, has never pointed out what their competition lacks. They have always highlighted their own core strengths and built a strong brand. People who can shell out more than ₹100 for a soap would anyway be using a face wash or body wash. FMCG is bought on top of mind recall as it is a habit driven category so I don't think it is easy to move people in this category," he added.

