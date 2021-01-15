Sebamed tweaks ad, offers free pH kits to consumers

"We feel that it is our duty to provide right information to consumers so that they can make informed choices when it comes to personal care through our advertising. Digital platforms have already helped consumers to look deeper into the products they use. Moreover, since the onset of the pandemic consumers have started re evaluating their product choices looking at hygiene, ingredients and efficacy. We feel the timing is right to empower and educate this customer so that they can make purchases with their eyes wide open," Shashi Ranjan, India head for Sebamed told Mint.