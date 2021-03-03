OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Sebamed's claims unlikely to have long-term impact on HUL soaps: Report

New Delhi: German personal care company Sebamed’s recent claims over Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s (HUL) soap brands lacking optimal pH level is unlikely to have long-term impact on the latter’s soaps portfolio as high-entry barriers in distribution and sustained advertising over a long term is key to building the soaps portfolio in India, brokerage firm Edelweiss said.

Hindustan Unilever with its soap brands Lifebuoy, Lux, Dove, Pears etc dominates body soaps market in India with a 40% market share. “We do not see any significant long-term impact of Sebamed’s recent aggression on HUL’s soaps in general and Dove in particular. As per our discussion with other industry players, including GCPL, the recent pH issue will not have any significant impact on the industry. FMCG needs sustained advertising, not just a few bursts and takes many years to create a brand pull," according to note by brokerage Edelweiss released on Wednesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
With the government borrowing more, there will be less money left for other borrowers

State governments witness decline in borrowing costs

1 min read . 12:24 PM IST
Video grab of Indian and Chinese soldiers during the Galwan Valley incident

China charges blogger over posts on casualties in Galwan clash with India

1 min read . 12:16 PM IST
(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 24, 2012, a guard stands next to a logo of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at the Congress Center in the Swiss resort of Davos. - HEALTHThe World Economic Forum said on February 3, 2021, that its annual meeting, which has already been postponed and moved from Switzerland to Singapore, will be pushed back again due to pandemic-related challenges. It had been rescheduled to take place in Singapore in May, but will now convene there on August 17-20, organisers said. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Just 1 % of Fortune 500 companies led by Black chief executives: World Economic Forum

1 min read . 11:58 AM IST
The average maximum and mean temperature over Northwest India as a whole during February were 24.4 ºC and 16.92 ºC respectively. Photo: HT

Northwest India saw second warmest Feb since 1901: IMD

1 min read . 11:53 AM IST

Also Read | How citizen data led India’s covid battle

Earlier this year, Sebamed’s allegedly disparaging advertisements comparing beauty soaps Lux and Dove to detergent brand Rin caused a rift between it and the country’s top fast-moving consumer products company. Sebamed ads claimed that its cleansing bar had the perfect pH 5.5 for sensitive skin.

The two are currently involved in a legal tussle.

In January, Sebamed tweaked its ads that alleged high acidic content in HUL's soaps Dove and Lux, following a restraining order by the Bombay high court.

Price and distribution continue to determine most consumer purchases in India and mass-market players are likely to benefit in the long-term with better market share gains.

Sebamed’s premium price points makes it a relatively small player in the soaps market when compared to more mass-market beauty soap brands in the country. In a January interview with Mint, Sebamed said it was looking to expand its reach by launching smaller stock-keeping units and improving its distribution network in India.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Soaps have high loyalty in personal care, high entry barriers to distribution and advertising budgets, Edelweiss said in its note. Besides, pricing of Dove soaps is much lower than that of Sebamed’s. In India, value proposition is paramount—even in premium-end and most Indians are likely to find Sebamed overly expensive, Edelweiss added.

More urban consumers, however, could be drawn to premium brands with claims of improving overall skin quality, especially in a slightly less competitive pricey end of the market. “This issue at hand may lead to better awareness of Sebamed among a section of consumers and retailers..." the note said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout