Sebamed's claims unlikely to have long-term impact on HUL soaps: Report

Hindustan Unilever with its soap brands Lifebuoy, Lux, Dove, Pears etc dominates body soaps market in India with a 40% market share. “We do not see any significant long-term impact of Sebamed’s recent aggression on HUL’s soaps in general and Dove in particular. As per our discussion with other industry players, including GCPL, the recent pH issue will not have any significant impact on the industry. FMCG needs sustained advertising, not just a few bursts and takes many years to create a brand pull," according to note by brokerage Edelweiss released on Wednesday.

