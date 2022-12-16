SEBI amends disclosure and benchmarking norms for portfolio managers

Siddharth Vora - Head of Investment Strategy and Fund Manager – PMS, Prabhudas Lilladher said, “This is a great move by SEBI to create clear distinct categories of products and more transparency for clients by selecting appropriate benchmarks. This helps in reflecting the true performance of the strategy. For eg, a multi-asset or a hybrid strategy that is compared to equity benchmarks might grossly outperform in a bear market and underperform in a bull market, therefore misrepresenting the strategy performance. Having relevant benchmarks helps in the fair evaluation of the strategy. A hybrid fund manager’s true performance can be best observed by comparing it to a hybrid benchmark."

