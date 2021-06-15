Sebi appoints BSE subsidiary to supervise investment advisers

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of BSE said, "We thank SEBI for reposing its faith in BSE to administer and supervise Investment Advisors. Investment Advisory has become a key segment for capital market investors. Advisory services have also evolved from personalised services to sophisticated robo advisory with the use of technology. The long experience of BSE for over 146 years as a frontline Regulator will help in ensuring that BASL will maintain highest standards of governance and practices. This is an important step by SEBI to enhance the investor faith in the capital markets."