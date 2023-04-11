Sebi asks AIFs to provide direct plan option to investors; introduces trail model for distribution commission3 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 03:15 PM IST
Sebi asks AIFs to provide direct plan option to investors; introduces trail model for distribution commission
To bring transparency in expenses and curb mis-selling, markets regulator Sebi has asked alternative investment funds (AIFs) to provide an option of "direct plan" for investors and introduced a trail model for distribution commission.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×