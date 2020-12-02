Sebi asks BSE to clarify on NOC to RIL-Future deal

On 12 November, a Future Group spokesperson said, “Amazon maybe needs some tutorial on the law on insider trading. The Emergency Arbitrator communicated the Interim Order around 6.30 pm (India time) on 25 October 2020. This Interim Order purported to injunct a transaction between us and Reliance. Proprietary and legality demands that in such an event, the counterparty is informed about the development, however infirm the injunction may be. Sebi regulations too are quite clear on this and communication was for a legitimate purpose."