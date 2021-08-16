Sebi asks depositories to use blockchain tech for monitoring securities

Depositories have been asked to “provide secure login credentials to issuers, credit rating agencies (CRAs), debenture trustees (DTs), etc. for recording and verifying requisite information on the system" and to “put in place adequate safeguards to ensure the integrity and security of the data on the system". They have also been asked to "share information with the other depository for integrating and maintaining a compatible system", Sebi said in a notification on Friday.

