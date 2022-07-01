SEBI attaches demat, bank accounts of individual in Acclaim Industries case2 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 06:23 AM IST
In its notice, SEBI asked banks, depositories and mutual funds not to allow any debit from the accounts of the individual
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday ordered attachment of bank accounts as well as share and mutual fund accounts of an individual to recover investors' dues totaling ₹73.58 lakh in the matter related to trading in Acclaim Industries shares.