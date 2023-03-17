SEBI bans former Religare Finvest CEO; what happened?2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 06:16 AM IST
SEBI has banned former Religare Finvest CEO Kavi Arora from the securities market for two years and imposed a fine of ₹5 crore for fund diversion. Here’s what happened.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has banned Kavi Arora, former CEO of Religare Finvest Ltd, from the securities market for two years and imposed a fine of ₹5 crore in connection with a case of fund diversion.
