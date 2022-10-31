Sebi bans Mehul Choksi from capital market for 10 yrs; slaps 5 cr fine

In its order, Sebi said that Choksi had funded a set of 15 entities known as 'front entities', who were directly or indirectly connected with him and with each other and who had taken position in the scrip of Gitanjali Gems both in the cash and derivative segments during the investigation period. He had used them as front entities for manipulation in the company's scrip.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}