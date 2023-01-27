Sebi bars 24 entities from securities mkt for 3 yrs in Sulabh Engineers matter2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 09:02 PM IST
The order will come into force with immediate effect, Sebi said in its order.
Market regulator Sebi on Friday barred 24 entities from participating in securities markets for three years for indulging in the manipulation of the stock price of Sulabh Engineers and Services Ltd.
