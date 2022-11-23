Sebi bars AIFs priority distribution model from making new investment

Sebi bars AIFs priority distribution model from making new investment1 min read . 09:37 PM IST
The directive would come into force with immediate effect.
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday barred Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) schemes having priority distribution model from making investments in a new investee company till the regulator takes a decision in this regard.
Under the rules, with respect to investment by the sponsor or manager in the AIF, the sharing of loss by the sponsor or manager would not be less than pro rata to their holding in the AIF vis-a-vis other unit holders.
"...it has not been explicitly restricted in AIF Regulations that the sharing of loss by a class of investors shall not be less than pro rata to their holding in the AIF vis-a-vis other classes of investors/unit holders," Sebi said in a circular.
Sebi noted that certain schemes of AIFs have adopted a distribution waterfall in such a way that one class of investors (other than the sponsor or manager) share loss more than pro rata to their holding in the AIF vis-a-vis other classes of investors since the later has priority in distribution over former. This method is called the priority distribution model.
This matter is being examined by Sebi in consultation with the Alternative Investment Policy Advisory Committee, AIF industry associations and other stakeholders.
"Meanwhile, it has been decided that schemes of AIFs which have adopted aforesaid priority distribution model, shall not accept any fresh commitment or make an investment in a new investee company, till a view is taken by Sebi in this regard," the regulator noted.
An alternative Investment Fund (AIF) is a privately pooled investment vehicle, which collects funds from investors, for investing in accordance with a defined investment policy for the benefit of its investors. PTI SP SP BAL BAL
