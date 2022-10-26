Sebi bars Momentum Tips, its proprietor from securities markets for 3 years1 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 09:41 PM IST
The noticees have collected ₹33.19 lakh during February-July 2019, Sebi said in an order on Tuesday.
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India on Wednesday said that it has barred Momentum Tips and its proprietor Ajay Kumar Mukhiya from the markets for a period of three years for providing unauthorised investment services.