Taking into consideration the acute need to fund social enterprises that are working to rebuild livelihoods affected by covid-19 the market regulator has already begun work on the social stock exchange (SSE) platform and covid19 aid fund.

This is based on proposals given by a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) panel which suggested way in which the financial sector can help and social welfare organisations can work in helping in covid-19 efforts without solely relying on donations.

“It’s an unchartered territory and there is hardly any global precedence. That is why some original thinking had to be done. We can perhaps lead this space globally if we can demonstrate some good outcomes arising out of implementation of these recommendations," said an official with the market regulator.

The SSE will not be a separate exchange but a part of the stock exchanges. The SSE is uniquely poised to become an important component of India’s policy response to Covid19, he added.

As per the panel report a Covid19 aid fund can be set up by SSE to activate solutions such as pay-for-success bonds with philanthropic foundations, CSR spenders and impact investors as outcome funders. Domestic banks, Non Banking Financial Corporations (NBFCs) and impact investors can work as lenders.

“Such a solution would be particularly effective in financing the work of NPOs (non profit organisations) that are reaching help and relief to migrant workers all over the country," the panel said in the report.

This fund will also be used to provide loan guarantees to NBFC-micro finance institutions that wish to extend debt moratoriums to their customers.

“An ideal offering could be a structured pooled loan with domestic banks and NBFCs as senior lenders, and philanthropic contributions, CSR spenders, and impact investors as junior lenders. By participating as junior lenders, social capital would cushion the downside risk for conventional capital, and the SSE could make this blended finance solution a reality," said the panel in the report.

According to the panel there is severe economic damage inflicted by Covid19, especially upon the poorest Indian households and large swathes of the informal sector.

“India will need a significant amount of patient capital to repair and rebuild those livelihoods, which are the bedrock of her economy. Conventional capital that prioritizes financial returns will not be able to carry such a burden all by itself. Social capital, on the other hand, is more suited for this role," said the panel.

The SSE is one possible solution and is aimed at unlocking large pools of social capital, and encourage blended finance structures so that conventional capital can partner with social capital to address the urgent challenges of Covid19.

“The SSE is uniquely poised to become an important component of India’s policy response to Covid19. As just one example, the recommendations to revitalize SVFs by expanding the pools of source capital and innovating new structures will substantially multiply the funding opportunities for the social sector," said the panel in its report.

Additionally, the markets regulator is working on giving more impetus to two existing structures which have not been utilised well perhaps due to lack of awareness and incentives.

“One is the vehicle of Mutual Funds such as the HDFC Cancer Fund. Another is Social Venture Funds as Alternate Investment Fund (AIF). This structure provides for grants in grants out model, which has never been used," said the Sebi official quoted earlier in the report.

The markets regulator is also considering that in the first stage for profit enterprises would list as they have greater potential as compared to non-profits.

“These can potentially attract lot of foreign funds - many big funds in US earmark a certain percentage for impact investing and look for transparent, well managed companies to invest in," said the Sebi official.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated