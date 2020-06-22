MUMBAI: The markets regulator’s board when it meets on 25 June will make raising of funds through preferential allotments easier by relaxing pricing requirement, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

“This will be the first time the entire board of the regulator will meet since the lockdown began in March. The participation of part time members will be ensured through a video conferencing. The whole-time members and Chairman would meet keeping in mind the social distancing norms," said the one of people cited above.

As per current norms under Listing Obligation and Disclosure norms (LODR), the pricing of a preferential allotment cannot be less than the average of weekly high and low of 26 weeks and average of weekly high and low for two weeks preceding the relevant date.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to change it to average share price of two weeks preceding the relevant date, they said.

"This is based on the market regulator’s primary market advisory committee (PMAC) which suggested that this pricing formula should be applied for all companies, instead of just stressed companies," said the person quoted above.

The market regulator on 22 April had issued a discussion paper suggesting these relaxations for only stressed firms. This was a way to ensure that cash starved companies reeling from the impact of covid-19 are able to raise funds from capital markets.

According to Yash Ashar, partner & head - Capital Markets, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, this change will be especially advantageous for promoters.

"This is likely to help promoters who had a much higher formula price than other investors. So for example, the two-weeks formula of a company's share price maybe ₹200 but the 26 week price average could be ₹400! Thus, putting the promoters at a disdvantage. If the company undertook a preferential allotment of up to five FPIs (foreign portfolio investors) or a QIP (qualified institutional placement), the floor price would be ₹200. ‎Thus, at the present time this formula is quite disadvantageous for the promoters, " said Ashar.

Recently, Sebi, via a gazette notification, had amended takeover regulations to exempt promoters from triggering open offer if they acquire over 5% and less than 10% in a financial year pursuant to preferential issue of equity shares by the company. The exemption is applicable till the end of this fiscal.

In addition to these relaxations, Sebi is likely to exempt acquirers from making an open offer if they are investing in a distressed company. This will ensure that the acquiring entity does not incur any additional financial liability which typically happens when they have to make an open offer to other investors.

Sebi will define stressed companies as a company which has made a disclosure of default on its financial obligations for two successive quarters and has an inter-creditor agreement.

“Exemption from making an open offer may be considered for the allottees of preferential issue in such stressed companies if the acquisition is beyond the prescribed limit of 25%," said the other person cited above.

“The amendment will enable promoters to provide necessary equity funds to their company without incurring an obligation of open offer. This is especially important as companies are finding it difficult to access alternate methods of funding such as debt financing, etc. or access equity funding from third party investors. It will be interesting to see whether limited relaxation of only additional 5% will meet commercial requirements of companies," said Akila Agrawal, partner & head – Mergers and Acquistions, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

