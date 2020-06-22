Sebi board to ease more norms for fund raising via preferential allotments

"This is likely to help promoters who had a much higher formula price than other investors. So for example, the two-weeks formula of a company's share price maybe ₹200 but the 26 week price average could be ₹400! Thus, putting the promoters at a disdvantage. If the company undertook a preferential allotment of up to five FPIs (foreign portfolio investors) or a QIP (qualified institutional placement), the floor price would be ₹200. ‎Thus, at the present time this formula is quite disadvantageous for the promoters, " said Ashar.