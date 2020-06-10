SEBI calls CREDAI's plea on moratorium clarification a 'proxy litigation'

Additionally, the reply also states that not only the Real Estate sector but almost all the industries in India have been suffering due to pandemic COVID-19 and as a result of this, it does not imply that all kinds of loan and contractual transactions are to be put to under moratorium. SEBI submitted that RBI under its power had issued Circular dated 27.03.2020 and statement dated May 22, 2020 thereby giving an option to Banks and Financial Institutions to offer moratorium to its customers, and simultaneous to that, the Government of India, Ministry of Finance and Reserve Bank of India have been taking steps to meet with the situation by taking measures such as reduction of repo rates, infusion of money in the economy, offering various packages etc. which in turn are going to help the entire economy.