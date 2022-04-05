Sebi chairperson appears before parliament panel for 2nd time

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch appeared before the parliamentary standing committee on Tuesday regarding the capital market regulatory issues. Buch is expected to be questioned about the recent National Stock Exchange (NSE) scam. This is the second meeting of SEBI officials with the parliamentary panel in the last week, after March 30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch appeared before the parliamentary standing committee on Tuesday regarding the capital market regulatory issues. Buch is expected to be questioned about the recent National Stock Exchange (NSE) scam. This is the second meeting of SEBI officials with the parliamentary panel in the last week, after March 30.

Former MoS (Finance) Jayant Sinha, who chairs the panel, called on Buch to question him regarding regulatory issues related to initial public offerings, international financial services centres and alternate investment fund.

Former MoS (Finance) Jayant Sinha, who chairs the panel, called on Buch to question him regarding regulatory issues related to initial public offerings, international financial services centres and alternate investment fund.

Further, the committee members revealed that they would like to be informed about the investigation being done by the SEBI in the NSE scam. Several of top officials including former chief executive officers Chitra Ramakrishna and Ravi Narain are currently being investigated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, the committee members revealed that they would like to be informed about the investigation being done by the SEBI in the NSE scam. Several of top officials including former chief executive officers Chitra Ramakrishna and Ravi Narain are currently being investigated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sinha had said that Buch has been called by the parliamentary panel to deliberate upon the orderly functioning of the market in the recent volatility and turbulent flow of cash. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Sinha had said that Buch has been called by the parliamentary panel to deliberate upon the orderly functioning of the market in the recent volatility and turbulent flow of cash.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}