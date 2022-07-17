Sebi clears appointment of Ashish Chauhan as NSE chief

MUMBAi: The Securities and Exchange board of India (Sebi) on Sunday cleared the appointment of Ashish Chauhan as the new chief of the largest Indian stock exchange, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), said people with direct knowledge of the matter. At present, Chauhan serves as the managing director and chief executive officer at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). He completes his 10-year stint at the bourse in November this year.

